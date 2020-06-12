Flag Day cake recipe

June 14 is Flag Day and is celebrated on this date in recognition of the day that the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that the "Flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white," and that "the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field."

That was June 14, 1777, and more than 100 years later President Woodrow Wilson officially recognized June 14 as "Flag Day" by decree in 1916.

CAKE RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

For this example - Betty Crocker Yellow Cake or French Vanilla mix (whichever you prefer)

Follow instructions on the box for desire cake consistency prepared in a 13'' x 9'' pan

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Grease 13'' x 9'' pan with Pam cooking spray (butter or oil will work as well)

Mix cake mix, water, oil and eggs in a large bowl with mixer or hand whisk.

Mix thoroughly for 2 minutes

Bake on 325 degrees for 23 minutes (until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean)

Let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Let cool completely before adding icing

ICING RECIPE:

"Crusting Vanilla Buttercream"

Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter flavoring

1 tsp Almond flavoring

1 tbps clear vanilla flavoring

2 cups Crisco (14 oz)

2 cups salted butter - 4 sticks

6 tbsp half & half cream

4 lbs confectioners sugar

Fresh Strawberries & Raspberries for "red stripes"

Instructions:

1. Mix butter and Crisco until creamy

2. Add flavorings - butter, vanilla, almond

3. Slowly add in sugar and then cream until desired consistency

(Add blue food coloring to selected separated portion of icing to desired color for blue field)