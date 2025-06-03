Floral City home destroyed by fire likely caused by overloaded extension cord: CCFR

The Brief A Floral City home was destroyed by a fire that investigators say was likely caused by an overloaded extension cord. No injuries to residents or first responders were reported. The Red Cross is helping to assist the displaced residents.



A home in Floral City was destroyed after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to South Great Oaks Drive at 6:22 a.m. where they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

The woman resident told fire crews that she woke up to a burning electrical smell and saw an orange glow. That's when she took her child and left the house as another person tried to put the fire out.

Investigators say that the fire was likely caused by an overloaded extension cord that was also being used to power an air-conditioning unit.

READ: Family displaced after fire severely damages Tampa home

A downed power line on the road blocked access to the right side of the house.

The property owner, who lives in New York, told investigators that the home was not insured.

The Red Cross is helping to assist the displaced residents.

What you can do:

CCFR says that people should never overload extension cords or outlets, especially when using high-wattage appliances like air conditioners or space heaters.

Those devices should be plugged directly into wall outlets if possible.

The scene was cleared before 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: