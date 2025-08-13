Florida AG Uthmeier discussing 'legal morphine' kratom compound during press conference

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is discussing "7-hydroxymitragynine" – often called "7-OH", during a press conference in Tampa. Wednesday's event comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's action to classify it as a Schedule I controlled substance. Doing so would place it alongside drugs like heroin and LSD, making its sale and possession illegal.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is holding a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon to discuss "7-hydroxymitragynine" – often called "7-OH".

This comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's action to classify it as a Schedule I controlled substance.

The backstory:

You can find the compound in some enhanced kratom products at gas stations or smoke shops in the form of candy-flavored gummies, shots and vapes.

While kratom is derived from a Southeast Asian coffee plant, 7-OH is a synthetic extract known to be far more potent.

One of the statewide leaders joining Uthmeier for the press conference, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, has called the compound "an opioid by scientific definition," saying it binds to neuro-receptors in the brain in the same way morphine does.

The other side:

Opponents of the recent FDA move say that some Americans could use it to recover from opioids.

The Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust (HART) says that the kratom-derived compound has a high consumer base across Florida and pointed to data showing a 30% drop in opioid overdoses last year.

Making 7-OH a Schedule I controlled substance would place it alongside drugs like heroin and LSD, making its sale and possession illegal.

A final ruling on whether that happens could take several months, which includes a 30-to-60-day public comment period.

Local perspective:

Several statewide leaders will be joining Uthmeier for the event that is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Dean of USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Dr. Charles Lockwood

Associate Medical Director of Florida Poison Control Tampa Dr. Cory Howard

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Tampa General Hospital.

