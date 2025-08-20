Florida artist surprises best friend with wedding portrait made out of makeup

The Brief A Florida artist surprised her best friend during her bridal shower with a wedding portrait made out of cosmetic products. The Sarasota artist, Alexis Fraser, posted the video on TikTok.



An artist in Sarasota, surprised her best friend at her bridal shower with a wedding portrait created using makeup products.

The backstory:

Alexis Fraser said that she created the one-of-a-kind portrait using cosmetic products, as her best friend is a makeup artist.

WATCH: Hurricane Hunters pierce Erin's eye wall in dramatic video

What they're saying:

"I used makeup as my medium – incorporating color, glitter, and sparkle to reflect her personality and artistry," Fraser told Storyful. "She has been my biggest cheerleader for years, so her emotion over receiving this gift was genuine and heartfelt."