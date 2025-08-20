Florida artist surprises best friend with wedding portrait made out of makeup
SARASOTA, Fla. - An artist in Sarasota, surprised her best friend at her bridal shower with a wedding portrait created using makeup products.
The backstory:
Alexis Fraser said that she created the one-of-a-kind portrait using cosmetic products, as her best friend is a makeup artist.
What they're saying:
"I used makeup as my medium – incorporating color, glitter, and sparkle to reflect her personality and artistry," Fraser told Storyful. "She has been my biggest cheerleader for years, so her emotion over receiving this gift was genuine and heartfelt."