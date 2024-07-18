Florida beef thief busted following ‘steak’ out at Costco, Sam's Club

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man knew the answer to the famous question, ‘Where’s the beef?’ The correct response was in his shirt, along with fake membership cards and drugs.

Able Martin Cordova is accused of stealing more than $1000 of meat from a Southwest Florida Costco and Sam’s Club.

READ: Where’s the beef? Florida man accused of stealing nearly $600 of meat from Publix

Working with the loss prevention teams at the membership warehouse clubs, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it was able to identify Cordova as the suspected meat thief.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officers ‘steaked’ out the stores and tracked Cordova, eventually stopping him as he rode in a black SUV.

READ: Florida man binges on junk food, cigarettes after hiding in Walgreens bathroom to roam store after hours

Deputies said when he was found he had more than $1,000 worth of meat on him along with multiple fake membership cards, marijuana, and fentanyl.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Cordova is facing multiple felony charges and was wanted in Broward County for similar crimes.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter