Florida boat captain accused of selling cocaine found at sea

A Florida charter boat captain ran into murky water after deputies said he was selling drugs reportedly found at sea.

What we know:

Special detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they bought a kilogram of cocaine from 65-year-old Bradford Todd Picariello for $10,000 in cash on Monday following a joint investigation with High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area investigators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration, and CBP Air and Marine Operations.

Law enforcement officers seized 23 kilograms of cocaine, $8,000 in cash, a 38-foot vessel and a .40 caliber handgun.

Picariello was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, selling cocaine, and possessing cocaine.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank all the Sheriff’s Office members and our law enforcement partners who investigated this case and continue to work to keep dangerous drugs out of our community," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long investigators believe Picariello was selling drugs.

What's next:

The case is expected to be prosecuted federally.