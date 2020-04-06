Florida coronavirus cases top 13,000 after nearly 1,000 new patients reported overnight

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 974 since Sunday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 13,324.

The number of deaths Monday morning reached 236, an increase of 15 since last night.

Of the 13,324 cases,12,925 are Florida residents while 399 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 116,898 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers (as of Sunday evening):

Hillsborough: 536

Pinellas: 359

Sarasota: 140

Manatee: 136

Sumter: 7

Polk: 147

Citrus: 43

Hernando: 40

Pasco: 102

Highlands: 35

DeSoto: 12

Hardee: 2

The state COVID-19 dashboard now lists cases by ZIP code to provide a more detailed snapshot of the testing and infections.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

