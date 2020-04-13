Florida coronavirus cases top 20,000; deaths reach 470

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 706 since Sunday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 20,601.

The number of deaths has reached 470, an increase of nine since the previous evening.

Of the 20.601 cases, 20,035 are Florida residents while 566 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 790

Pinellas: 470

Sarasota: 233

Manatee: 250

Sumter: 111

Polk: 263

Citrus: 72

Hernando: 71

Pasco: 166

Highlands: 61

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 2,694 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 196,207 people have been tested in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meanwhile, claims from hundreds of thousands of people out of work because of the coronvirus have overwhelmed Florida's unemployment department. Furloughed and laid-off workers have reported hourslong waits on the phone and entire days stuck in loops on a clogged website. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims. And he says the Department of Economic Opportunity is working to increase its website's capacity.

Even before the virus pandemic, it could take three weeks for people to receive their first checks. Critics say changes to the system implemented by former Gov. Rick Scott made it harder for people to apply for unemployment. Scott has dismissed the notion.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

