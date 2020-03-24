Florida COVID-19 cases increase by 240 Tuesday, bringing total to 1,467

Tuesday evening, the Florida Department of Health said the number of known cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,467, as testing ramps up across the state. Two more deaths were reported, since an update Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 20 in the state.

Tuesday morning, officials announced a 67-year-old resident in Pinellas County died Monday. No other information was provided, including whether it's a travel-related case. It's the first reported death in Pinellas County.

Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally reportedly died from complications due to COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Tuesday, however, the state's website did not reflect any deaths in Sarasota County Tuesday evening.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,379 cases are confirmed among Florida residents. In addition, there are 88 cases in non-Florida residents. There have been 16,046 tests administered in the state.

The latest total is an increase of 240 cases since Monday evening.

There are 1,221 test results still pending, while 1,297 people are being monitored.

Bay Area at a glance:

Hillsborough: 95

Pinellas: 45

Citrus: 9

Hernando: 7

Pasco: 16

Manatee: 16

Sarasota: 26

Polk: 13

DeSoto: 1

Highlands: 4

Hardee: 0

A large-scale testing site may be opening Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It all depends on whether the county can get enough medical supplies from the state, officials said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged others on the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group to issue a stay-at-home order, but the majority wanted to postpone the decision to further study what that order could mean.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman echoed a similar sentiment as the Tampa mayor, saying he would consider a stay-at-home order for the city, but believes Governor Ron DeSantis should issue a statewide order for the sake of consistency.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

