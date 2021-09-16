Florida Democrats: New task force will focus on legislation to make Sunshine State safer

The Florida Democratic Party is taking aim at criminal justice reform by launching a task force that will lead to proposed legislation and model ordinances across the state, they say.

They said it is an effort to build a better, more effective criminal justice system here in the Sunshine State. The Florida Democratic Party announced the creation of the Safety & Justice Task Force.



"I don't care where you're from. You want to live in a safe city. You want to live in a safe community, and we want to do everything we can to make that happen," said Manny Diaz, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party.



The task force will have five members and be chaired by Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

The goal is to have statewide, bi-partisan dialogue, with members meeting with local leaders, small businesses, law enforcement agencies, victim advocates and faith leaders to discuss and develop policy ideas.



"Everybody understands that our criminal justice system has a lot of room for improvement. This task force is about creating a modern, effective 21st Century criminal justice system. One based on a problem-solving approach that's going to make our neighborhoods safer and promote justice and fairness for everybody," said Warren.



The group will work to draft legislative proposals and model ordinances. Leaning on the reforms already happening across the state as examples of ways to move forward.



"Hillsborough County has shown that when law enforcement works with the prosecutors, with a strategic problem-solving approach, we can make so many good things happen in the system," Warren said. "I am confident that we'll be able to come up with ideas and solutions that benefit all of Florida."

The rest of the Safety & Justice Task Force has yet to be named. It is not clear if any state Republicans will be involved.



The group plans to release a report by summer of 2022.

