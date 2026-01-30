Expand / Collapse search
Florida driver’s license knowledge and skills exams moving to English-only

By
Updated  January 30, 2026 5:33pm EST
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • All Florida driver's license knowledge and skills examinations will only be administered in English beginning February 6, 2026.
    • In the past, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages in Florida, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish.
    • FLHSMV will not allow language translation services for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use.

TAMPA, Fla. - All Florida driver's license knowledge and skills examinations will only be administered in English beginning February 6, 2026.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles made that announcement on Friday. 

The backstory:

In the past, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages in Florida, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish.

What we know:

The new English-only exams apply to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said it has updated its driver license testing system statewide.

FLHSMV will not allow language translation services for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the FLHSMV stated, "FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior."

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.  

