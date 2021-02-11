Florida expands homebound senior vaccination program to WWII, Korean War veterans

From Port Charlotte, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that those who served in World War II and the Korean War will have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from their home.

DeSantis said it is an expansion of the homebound senior program for elderly residents who may be unable to leave the comfort of their home and head to a vaccination site.

"They put their lives on the line for the country," the governor said, "and we need to be there for them."

Those who are interested in participating can sign up on the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs website: www.floridavets.org/homeboundveterans.

One of the first to receive the vaccine from home was 94-year-old Cap. John Errands and his wife. Both live in the Kings Gate retirement community within Port Charlotte.

"We were able to have EMTs there vaccinating him and his wife," DeSantis said. "We think there are about 30,000 veterans of WWII and 100,000 veterans of the Korean War living in Florida."

As the state receives more requests, the governor said more resources will be provided to the program.

Earlier this week, the state announced Bay of Pigs veterans and their spouses can receive the vaccine from inside their home in South Florida.

Last week, Florida announced they will set aside vaccine doses for homebound seniors and Holocaust survivors.

