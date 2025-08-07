Florida family reunited with long-lost dog after it fell into canal: ‘It was a God miracle’

The Brief A dog has been reunited with her family, who said they had to give her up five years ago after a fire burned down their house. First responders who rescued Bella after she fell into a South Florida canal tracked down the family through her microchip. Bella’s owner said her daughter had a dream about the dog two days before the family was contacted by the first responders who found her.



A Florida family says being reunited with their long-lost dog was literally a dream come true.

The backstory:

Lisa Nicholson told 7 News Miami that her family adopted a German Shepard named Bella in 2018, but had to give her away after their house burned down and they moved into a hotel.

Nicholson explained that the family hadn’t seen Bella in five years, but her daughter recently had a dream about the dog.

Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue via Storyful

Two days after her daughter’s dream, the family received a call from the police in Fort Lauderdale, informing them that Bella had been located.

Dig deeper:

First responders with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue helped Bella get out of a canal after she fell in.

READ: Florida mother abandons child, dogs for Las Vegas vacation: Deputies

Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue via Storyful

They took her to the firehouse and gave her some food to eat.

Then Bella’s chip was used to track down her owners, who were in St. Cloud, Florida.

READ: Florida nurse impersonator arrested after treating over 4,400 patients, deputies say

Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue via Storyful

The family immediately drove down to Fort Lauderdale to claim her.

What they're saying:

"I believe it was a God miracle," Nicholson explained. "It started with a dream, and the dream came true two days later."