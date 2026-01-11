Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drain pipe: HCFR

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

An unexpected rescue ended with a wholesome moment after firefighters saved a dog that had fallen into a drain pipe Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Crews responded to the scene, where concerned residents explained that their dog, named Stormy, had slipped into a drain pipe and couldn’t get out.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters safely lifted Stormy from the pipe with tools.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR says Stormy was not injured during the rescue and is now reunited with its relieved owners.