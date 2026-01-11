Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drain pipe: HCFR

By
Published  January 11, 2026 1:01pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

      • Firefighters saved a dog that had fallen into a drain pipe Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
      • Firefighters safely lifted the dog, named Stormy, from the pipe with tools. 
      • HCFR says Stormy was not injured during the rescue and is now reunited with its relieved owners.

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - An unexpected rescue ended with a wholesome moment after firefighters saved a dog that had fallen into a drain pipe Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

    The backstory:

    Crews responded to the scene, where concerned residents explained that their dog, named Stormy, had slipped into a drain pipe and couldn’t get out.

    Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue 

    Firefighters safely lifted Stormy from the pipe with tools. 

    Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue 

    HCFR says Stormy was not injured during the rescue and is now reunited with its relieved owners.

