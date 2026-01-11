Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drain pipe: HCFR
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - An unexpected rescue ended with a wholesome moment after firefighters saved a dog that had fallen into a drain pipe Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
The backstory:
Crews responded to the scene, where concerned residents explained that their dog, named Stormy, had slipped into a drain pipe and couldn’t get out.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
MORE NEWS: Driver dead, dog saved after SUV found partially submerged in Lake Marion: PCSO
Firefighters safely lifted Stormy from the pipe with tools.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
HCFR says Stormy was not injured during the rescue and is now reunited with its relieved owners.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.