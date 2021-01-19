Florida gas prices still at a 10-month high

Gas prices in Florida continue to hover at 10-month highs with the average price in the Sunshine State at about $2.30, reports AAA.

That state average is slightly higher than last week, according to the company, and 10 cents more than a month ago. However, drivers are paying 23 cents less than this time last year.

"Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption."

AAA says the most expensive metropolitan markets in Florida are:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $2.43

Tallahassee: $2.35

Pensacola: $2.34

The least expensive metropolitan markets, according to AAA, are:

