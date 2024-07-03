Florida grandmother leaves 2-year-old inside hot car while she shops at Publix: VCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Florida grandmother was arrested after deputies say she left a 2-year-old child inside a hot car while she went grocery shopping.

Volusia County deputies were called to a Publix in Ormond Beach on Tuesday because a manager at the grocery store noticed a child inside a car in the parking lot.

Deputies say the car, which had the windows cracked but was not running, was parked in full sun, without shade.

The child inside appeared to be lethargic, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the Publix manager reached in to unlock the car and took the child into the store to cool off.

The child's grandmother, who has been identified as 63-year-old Elena Grady, saw the girl inside the store and took her.

According to VCSO, Grady left Publix but was later located by deputies who also checked on the child and found her to be in good health.

The outside temperature at the time of the incident was 91 degrees, with a heat index of 101 degrees.

A car parked in the sun on a 90-degree day can reach 120 degrees within 30 minutes, and 138 degrees after 90 minutes.

Grady was arrested and charged with child neglect.

VCSO wants to remind everyone not to leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults in a hot vehicle, even if it's only supposed to be a few minutes.

