Hernando County man charged with DUI after crash involving government vehicle

article

A Hernando County man was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence on Monday after he crashed into a government vehicle, according to FHP.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on US-19 at around 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday. A marked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) truck was traveling south on the road.

NEW TODAY: Tampa Bay Lightning kick off NHL season against Nashville Predators: Everything You Need to Know

The Chevy truck turned left under a red light near the intersection of Breakwater Boulevard and collided with the left side of the FWC truck.

According to FHP, the driver of the Chevy and the two FWC officers traveling in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries but were not transported from the crash scene.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as James Victor Cocchi, 72, of Spring Hill, was arrested by FHP Troopers and charged with DUI after he provided a breath sample of 0.181, over double the legal limit in Florida.