Florida lawmaker steps in to halt controversial Manatee cruise terminal

On Wednesday, Senator Jim Boyd (R-Manatee) filed an amendment to a coastal resiliency bill that would expand dredging protections over the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, an area recently targeted for the site of a new cruise terminal.

Plans unveiled by SSA Marine and Tampa-based Slip-Knott LLC include a multi-docking site designed for mega-ships that are too large to safely clear the bridge.

The Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve covers about 22,000 acres, extending from the Manatee River into Tampa Bay and north to Port Manatee. It surrounds the private 328-acre property considered for the terminal. The preserve is widely acknowledged as an ecologically sensitive and important habitat for many of our native species, including manatees, with vital seagrass beds and mangrove systems.

While a formal application has yet to be filed with Manatee County, Sen. Boyd's amendment would effectively ban the dredging necessary to construct the port.

"In order to put a port of that size and that nature in there, it would require massive dredging and massive fills," Boyd noted. "My amendment would preclude anyone from doing massive dredging, which, my understanding is it would take for sure in order to build that type of a port facility there."

The backstory:

The preserve has a long history as a beloved natural recreation area for the local community and is one of the last remaining undeveloped shorelines in the Tampa Bay region. The area's shallow waters and vital seagrass beds also support a thriving local aquaculture industry, including clam and oyster farming.

The prospect of massive cruise ships navigating through the heart of the preserve has generated widespread community outrage.\

What they're saying:

"I don't believe, and the community certainly doesn't believe that that's the right spot for a major cruise port," Sen. Boyd told FOX 13. "It's just a really special part of our community and part of the state. As a kid, I boated those waters and camped out on those islands. Folks that come and visit enjoy that part of our coastline and it's just not the right spot for that type of a facility."

What's next:

The dredging protections are expected to come up for consideration in Tallahassee today.

Because Sen. Boyd is highly popular in the Senate—having just been selected by his colleagues as the next Senate President—he will likely have the support necessary to pass the amendment into law.

