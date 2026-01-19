Proposed cruise port near Sunshine Skyway sparks environmental concerns in Manatee County

The Brief A private developer is proposing a new cruise port near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County. Supporters say the port could bring thousands of jobs and boost the local marine economy. Environmental groups warn the project could harm sensitive coastal land near Rattlesnake Key.



A cruise terminal operating company, SSA Marine, in partnership with Tampa-based Slip Knott LLC, has announced plans for a privately funded cruise port on the 328-acre Knott-Cowen tract, located on the Gulf side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

What we know:

The proposed multi-docking terminal would be designed to accommodate large cruise ships, like vessels comparable in size to Icon of the Seas, which stands roughly 18 stories tall and cannot pass under the Skyway Bridge.

According to SSA Marine, the project could generate more than 31,000 jobs and increase regional labor wages by $1.6 billion.

The proposal has drawn pushback from environmental advocates and local residents who say the development threatens nearby natural habitats.

A newly formed group called Save Rattlesnake Key argues the cruise port could permanently alter a largely undeveloped and environmentally sensitive area.

Manatee County long-distance swimmer Julie Madison, who has swum around nearby islands including Rattlesnake Key, says the area is one of the last remaining stretches of untouched wilderness along the coast.

The Suncoast Waterkeeper also points to failed efforts by the state and county to purchase Rattlesnake Key in 2023 and 2024, calling it a missed opportunity for long-term conservation.

What they're saying:

SSA Marine says it is aware of environmental concerns and recently acquired the adjacent 710-acre Rattlesnake Key property through a subsidiary.

In a statement, the company says its intent in purchasing the land is to prevent private commercial development and ensure the property’s conservation.

The other side:

Suncoast Waterkeeper board chair Rusty Chinnis says economic benefits must be weighed against environmental losses, questioning how conservation would be managed alongside a large-scale cruise operation.

Local business owner Corey McKeever, who helped organize Save Rattlesnake Key, has launched a Change.org petition calling on the governor and Florida’s agriculture commissioner to halt the project. The petition has gathered more than 4,300 signatures as of Monday night.

What's next:

The cruise port remains a conceptual plan and has not yet been presented to Manatee County commissioners.

SSA Marine says it plans to hold public meetings later this year.

FOX 13 reached out to the company for additional comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.