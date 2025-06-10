Florida lawmakers continue budget negotiations as new fiscal year approaches

The Brief The Florida House and Senate are working to finalize a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The 2025 legislative session was supposed to end May 2, but went into overtime. Leaders hope to get a deal done in the coming days.



More than a month after the annual Florida legislative session was scheduled to end, lawmakers are still working to finalize a state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The regularly scheduled 60-day session in Tallahassee began in March, with the original May 2 deadline coming and going without a budget passed by the House and Senate.

What they're saying:

House and Senate conference committees began formal negotiations on the budget last week. State senators are hopeful that negotiations will wrap up soon, while House members are expressing concerns over where budget cuts will fall.

House Speaker Daniel Perez gave some insight into the major setbacks in negotiations, saying his chamber plans to include tax cuts along with a proposed constitutional amendment to expand the state's Financial Stabilization Fund.

"None of us know what the future holds," Perez said. "This is just a preparation of being prepared for the unexpected. None of us know what the unexpected is."

Senate President Ben Albritton, meanwhile, says his goal is to create a "fiscally responsible spending plan."

"We have a keen interest in making sure the balance sheet of Florida stays as strong as possible and prepares for difficulties that may come down the road, in a way that we never have before," Albritton said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for property tax relief, calling for a rebate this year and a proposed amendment to cut, or even eliminate, property taxes for homestead owners.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Crawfordville on June 9, 2025.

"I want to do a property tax rebate this year. We’re working with the Senate on the budget, on getting that through," DeSantis said at a news conference in Crawfordville on Monday. "I think that’s really important for people."

The $2.25 billion tax package released by House and Senate leaders on May 30 did not include property tax rebates. It did include a $900 million tax cut through eliminating a tax on commercial leases, along with 350 million in undefined "permanent sales tax exemptions targeted towards Florida families," $250 million in debt reduction and $750 million in payments into a state rainy-day fund.

What's next:

House and Senate leaders hope to get the budget finished this week, along with accompanying bills that will include a tax package.

That would clear the way for final votes early next week after a mandatory 72-hour "cooling off" period, sending a budget to the governor ahead of the July 1 deadline to sign it.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

