Florida lawmakers pushing to make Daylight Saving permanent

Like clockwork, the issue of making Daylight Saving permanent is once again, back in the hands of lawmakers. Republican Florida lawmakers, Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Vern Buchanan are filing companion bills in the House and Senate to do just that.

Buchanan says despite past failures, this could be the year it happens.

"I’m hopeful because we're in the majority in terms of the House. It did pass in the Senate I think as people have looked at it more, the polling is with us," said Congressman Buchanan.

What they want is to spring forward an hour, as we'll do on Sunday and keep it that way. In other words, more sunshine at night here in the sunshine state.

Buchanan says that's good for tourism overall health.

"An extra hour of light at the end at the of day could help tackle obesity and diabetes by allowing Americans to explore the outdoors while reducing stress, blood pressure and the risks of heart disease and stroke," said Dr. Jennifer Bencie, with the Florida Dept of Health-Manatee.

Gary Blake runs Adolfo's Italian market and pizzeria in Lakewood Ranch.

"I think it is a plus for everybody including every business that’s around here, we'd all like to see more people out," Blake said.

But opponents of permanent daylight savings say it can actually be worse for your health and affect normal sleep patterns.

Josh Lowe says despite the additional golfing hours, he's undecided.

"It is a good thing but at some point, living in Florida it gets hot, its more time to heat things up, pros and cons to both," Lowe said.



