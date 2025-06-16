Florida lawmakers set to vote on state budget Monday

The Brief The Florida House and Senate plan to vote Monday on the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Lawmakers reached a deal on Friday, six weeks after the annual legislative session was supposed to end. The budget now on the table totals $115.1 billion, a slight decrease from the $115.6 billion budget proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Six weeks after the 2025 Florida legislative session was supposed to end, lawmakers plan to vote Monday on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

By the numbers:

House and Senate leaders negotiated a spending plan totaling $115.1 billion, slightly lower than the $115.6 billion budget proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

PREVIOUS: Governor DeSantis unveils $115.6B proposed budget for 2025-26 fiscal year

The plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year includes cutting 1,700 vacant state government positions and a reduction in overall spending.

At least $750 million would be set aside for the state's rainy day fund in case of an economic recession.

RELATED: Florida legislative session going into overtime as lawmakers remain at odds over budget

Multiple tax reductions are also included, such as a $900 million cut by eliminating a tax on commercial leases, along with making the back-to-school sales tax holiday a permanent event each August.

Sales taxes would also be eliminated on certain items like hurricane supplies, sunscreen and life jackets.

Dig deeper:

Taxes were a big sticking point between the governor and legislative leaders this year, with DeSantis pushing for a property tax rebate ahead of proposing a constitutional amendment for 2026 that would reduce or eliminate property taxes.

RELATED: Governor DeSantis proposes eliminating property taxes in Florida

The proposed tax rebate is not included in the budget package released Friday, but lawmakers plan to set aside $1 million for the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research to study property tax changes.

Also not included: House Speaker Daniel Perez's proposal for deeper sales tax cuts, totaling about $5 billion in savings for Floridians.

"The Senate felt like that a $5 billion, 4.5, whatever that number was – a recurring reduction was, understanding our outlook projections for general revenue, was something that we were not comfortable with," State Sen. Ed Hooper said. "And negotiations have been ongoing since day one about, ‘OK, where are we going to land?’ The tax issue and the product today is the product of that negotiation. I think we've been through every machination."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Monday's planned votes in the House and Senate come after a mandatory 72-hour "cooling off" period once a budget deal is reached in Florida.

Once the budget reaches the governor's desk, DeSantis has line item veto power with a July 1 deadline before the new fiscal year begins.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: