Florida Lyft driver shot, killed by teen: BCSO
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A Lyft driver is dead, and a 17-year-old boy is behind bars following a shooting in Panama City Beach.
What we know:
Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a reported shooting on Wildwood Road and Emerald Cove Street in Panama City Beach shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died. The victim’s car was found about 100 yards north of the victim.
Blood and bullet holes were found inside the vehicle, according to BCSO.
A witness said they saw a man running away from the scene and scale a fence, firing as he ran into the Woodlawn neighborhood.
The suspect was quickly identified as a 17-year-old. He was found on Dorothy Avenue and taken into custody.
After speaking with the suspect, investigators believe the victim was working as a Lyft driver and was driving the suspect to a requested destination when the incident occurred.
The teenage suspect has been charged with an open count of murder.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unclear.
Deputies did not release any information about the victim.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
