Grady Judd: Deputies shoot, kill 'bizarre' armed man minutes after apparent gator attack in lake

Sheriff Grady Judd says Polk County deputies shot and killed an armed man who was attacked by an alligator while swimming across a lake, then charged at the deputies with a pair of garden shears before trying to grab a gun from a patrol vehicle.

Timeline:

Judd says deputies got a call from the Race Trac off SR 37 shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, with the caller telling dispatchers that a man was acting "bizarre" and "asking to call his son." Deputies searched for him, but he had left the scene.

Nearly two hours later, at 7:43 a.m., according to Judd, another caller said a man was swimming in a lake that's known to have a lot of gators. A witness told PCSO that they tried to give the man a life preserver, but he wouldn't take it.

Judd says that when deputies arrived, the man – later identified as Timothy Schultz, 42 – had gotten out of the water and grabbed a pair of garden shears, then used a brick to try and break into a vehicle in the area in the area of West Lake Clark Court near Lakeland.

Schultz charged at the deputies while carrying the shears, according to Judd, at which point he was tased twice. Judd says Schultz then climbed into the passenger side of a running patrol vehicle and tried to grab a gun from its holder.

That's when Judd says deputies opened fire multiple times, killing Schultz.

No deputies were injured, according to Judd.

What they're saying:

At a news conference on Monday, Judd said it appeared that Schultz's right arm had been bitten by a gator while he was in the lake.

"His conduct was outrageous. It was bizarre," Judd said.

Judd added that Schultz has a long criminal history consisting of many arrests for meth, and he had just gotten out of jail on May 20.

"This is crazy stuff. You know it's got to be true. You can't make it up," Judd said.

What's next:

The deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference on May 26, 2025.

