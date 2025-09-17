Florida man accused of shooting at ‘parasite' roommate with an arrow

The Brief A Florida man is accused of trying to shoot his roommate with an arrow. Deputies say the men have a history of arguing, and George Henry Balboni called his roommate a "parasite" and said he has no remorse. Balboni has been charged with attempted murder.



A Florida man told investigators that he has no remorse over trying to shoot his roommate with an arrow after the pair got into an argument over a vodka bottle that was in the trash.

The backstory:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in Key Largo around 6 a.m. to investigate a reported disturbance.

Deputies say a 69-year-old man led them to George Henry Balboni, 61, who was lying in the front yard with a bloody face. Several arrows were found on and near Balboni.

The victim stated that Balboni lured him to a vehicle on the property and tried to kill him by shooting him with an arrow but missed. The victim suffered a minor cut to his ear from the arrow.

According to investigators, a fight ensued, and the victim took the crossbow from Balboni and hit him with it, knocking him to the ground.

Deputies said Balboni admitted to shooting the crossbow at the victim.

Balboni told investigators that he tried to kill the victim, whom he described as a "parasite" and that he has no remorse.

Balboni was taken to an area hospital for head injuries.

The victim was not taken to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Deputies said the men told them they have lived together for several years and have a history of arguing.

Balboni told deputies that he was angry with the victim because he went through his trash on Monday and found vodka, so he decided to kill him.

Balboni was charged with attempted murder.

What they're saying:

"Violence is never the answer to a roommate dispute," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "It’s much easier to separate yourself from the situation, but this person did the total opposite and now faces very serious criminal charges."