Florida man accused of having meth, taking Key West Conch Tour Train for birthday joyride on 4th of July

A Florida man spent his birthday behind bars after he told police that he "borrowed" a sightseeing trolley in Key West.

The backstory:

According to the Key West Police Department, 57-year-old Jonathan Winslow stole a Conch Tour Train on the Fourth of July.

Officials say Winslow left his car at the back of the depot and approached an employee who worked at Conch Tour Train Company. Winslow asked for a tour of the trolley and told the employee that he used to work for the company years ago, according to the arrest report.

After deceiving the employee, police say Winslow unexpectedly got on the trolley that was parked inside a building and drove off.

Dig deeper:

Employees tracked down the trolley and told officers that Winslow had picked up two random passengers downtown while he was driving the trolley.

Employees were able to get the vehicle back, and it was not damaged.

Winslow was identified as the suspect and later found at the Southernmost Buoy. After being read his rights, Winslow told authorities that he "doesn't steal" but "borrowed" the trolley. He also told police that it was his birthday.

Winslow's car was still running and rock music playing on the radio when police found it behind the Conch Tour Train depot. When questioned by law enforcement, Winslow spoke rapidly and appeared excited, according to authorities.

Police say they found a small glass-smoking pipe that contained methamphetamine in Winslow's swimming trunks after he was taken to jail.

He was charged with:

Burglary of a occupied structure

Grand theft motor vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia