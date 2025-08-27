Florida man arrested after baby exposed to fentanyl, cocaine: ACSO

The Brief The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says a baby was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl and cocaine. Deputies arrested Clifford Trunick IV, who lives at the home where the baby was found. Investigators say the 2-month-old underwent emergency treatment and is recovering.



A man faces serious charges after deputies in North Central Florida say a 2-month-old baby was exposed to multiple drugs, sending the infant to the hospital.

What we know:

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the northwest portion of the county in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug, 25.

Investigators say a baby inside the home was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that the child had been exposed to both fentanyl and cocaine.

In a post on social media Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the baby underwent emergency treatment and was listed as stable.

Deputies arrested Clifford Trunick IV, who lives at the home where the baby was found.

Mugshot of Clifford Trunick IV. Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Trunick faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and tampering with evidence.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified of the incident and is working to ensure the baby's safety, according to investigators.