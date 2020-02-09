Florida man arrested after plowing into GOP voter registration tent

article

Deputies in Jacksonville arrested Gregory Timm after he allegedly drove his van into a Republican voter registration tent at a Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville Saturday. Volunteers were in the parking lot registering voters at the time of the crash.

Photos posted by the Republican Party of Duval County showed a tent that had been knocked over along with Trump-Pence placards and bumper stickers all over the parking lot.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute.

On Twitter, Senator Rick Scott said, “This appears to be a politically motivated attack on hardworking volunteers in Duval County. Thankful no one was hurt.”

Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

