Florida man arrested after topping 130 mph on Suncoast Parkway: HCSO

A man faces criminal charges after deputies clocked him driving 132 mph on the Suncoast Parkway, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Reckless driving arrest

The backstory:

HCSO said a deputy tried to stop a driver later identified as Brent Syrkin, 30, for driving nearly twice the posted 70 mph speed limit on Wednesday.

Syrkin eventually exited onto Cortez Blvd., according to deputies, then passed multiple other vehicles before pulling into a car dealership.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Syrkin did not initially listen to their commands, but was soon arrested.

Mugshot of Brent Syrkin. Courtesy: Hernando County Jail.

What's next:

Syrkin faces charges of reckless driving, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a prescription in violation of law.

