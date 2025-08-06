Florida man arrested for beating, hanging dog from tree before choking girlfriend: SLCSO

The Brief A man has been arrested for allegedly hanging his dog from a tree and beating the animal with a stick before choking his girlfriend, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a noose in the suspect's backyard. Rosales has been charged with battery by strangulation (domestic violence), animal cruelty and child abuse.



A Fort Pierce man has been arrested after his girlfriend says she witnessed him hang one of his dogs from a tree while hitting the animal with a stick multiple times, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

When the woman confronted 59-year-old Delfino Rosales about the incident, deputies say he allegedly became physically aggressive and started choking her.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

In the backyard of the residence on the 3000 block of S US Highway 1, deputies say they found a noose, matching the victim's initial statement.

A juvenile who was at the scene also provided a statement consistent with the victim's account.

Rosales has been charged with battery by strangulation (domestic violence), animal cruelty and child abuse.

What's next:

The dogs at the residence were taken to St. Lucie County Animal Control for their safety and welfare.

Rosales is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

