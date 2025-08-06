Florida man arrested for beating, hanging dog from tree before choking girlfriend: SLCSO
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Fort Pierce man has been arrested after his girlfriend says she witnessed him hang one of his dogs from a tree while hitting the animal with a stick multiple times, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
When the woman confronted 59-year-old Delfino Rosales about the incident, deputies say he allegedly became physically aggressive and started choking her.
Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
In the backyard of the residence on the 3000 block of S US Highway 1, deputies say they found a noose, matching the victim's initial statement.
A juvenile who was at the scene also provided a statement consistent with the victim's account.
Rosales has been charged with battery by strangulation (domestic violence), animal cruelty and child abuse.
What's next:
The dogs at the residence were taken to St. Lucie County Animal Control for their safety and welfare.
Rosales is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.