Florida man arrested in deadly Sarasota hit-and-run

Leonard Adams lost his life on April 4, 2023, at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Sarasota.

"They were cowards. They need to be brought to justice," said Stephanie Tirotti, a friend of Adams.

Shortly after his death, Tirotti told FOX 13 that he was an experienced motorcyclist, and he live-shared his location and wore a helmet. But, that couldn’t protect Adams from a driver who ran through a red light and was running from a crime.

"This can’t go without a punishment. This person is getting caught," Tirotti said.

The Audi SUV that hit Adams was dumped on the side of I-75. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it had been used in the thefts of 22 catalytic converters worth up to $90,000 from a nearby industrial park.

"This is a large problem. This is a big problem across the state. This is one that went from simply stealing car parts to ending a human life," said SCSO Sgt. James Darby.

Pictured: Leonard Adams.

Darby said as soon as they began processing the vehicle, evidence appeared.

"From there it led to a fingerprint which led to a viable suspect. It’s just a matter of closing the gap and filling the holes to make sure it was the right person we were charging," said Sgt. Darby.

Sgt. Darby said the fingerprint belonged to 30-year-old Edwin Norris of Miami. Using GPS data stored in the Audi, deputies were able to retrace the suspect’s every move and locate surveillance footage to match.

Pictured: Edwin Norris.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence came from Norris’ cell phone.

"As soon as he left the scene, he started texting people that he knew about what had happened and how he had killed somebody or potentially killed somebody while in the process of doing this," said Sgt. Darby.

Norris was arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Adams and the theft of the catalytic converters. He now sits behind bars without bond.

"It’s good to get the closure on that regardless of whether or not it follows up with more catalytic converter thefts or any other crime," said Sgt. Darby.