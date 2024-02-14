Spring Hill crossing guards hit by driver who took off, suspect in custody: Deputies

Two Spring Hill crossing guards were struck by a hit-and-run suspect Wednesday afternoon, according to Hernando County School District officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the suspect also hit another car and took off before hitting the two crossing guards.

The crossing guards were hit on Northcliffe Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard. The school district said multiple school campuses are in that area where the crossing guards would have been working to help students get around.

READ: Tampa man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed pedestrian

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the suspect who hit them took off, but has been caught by deputies.

No children were around when the crossing guards were hit, according to the sheriff's office. They also said they were taken to a trauma center for their injuries. Deputies did not release their conditions or say if the driver was hurt.

The school district said parents were notified of the traffic delays in the area. Deputies had blocked off the roads, but that has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.