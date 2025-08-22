Florida man boards child’s school bus, swears at driver and threatens to come back with a gun: HCSO

The Brief A Hernando County man was arrested on Friday after deputies say he unlawfully boarded a school bus while it was stopped to pick up students. Deputies say the suspect, Alvon Corley, has a child who rides that bus. Corley was arrested and charged with trespass on school grounds.



The bus ride to JD Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill was anything but typical on Friday morning after deputies say a parent climbed on board, spoke profanely to the driver and the attendant and threatened to come back with a gun.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Alvon Corley unlawfully boarded the Hernando County school bus around 8:45 a.m. when it stopped to pick up students near the intersection of Anderson Snow Road and Edward R. Noll Drive.

Deputies say Corley, who has a child who rides that bus, refused to get off the bus and stood in the doorway, preventing it from continuing its route.

After he was told law enforcement would be contacted, witnesses reportedly heard Corley say, "I'll go back and get my [expletive] gun," before he exited the bus.

After deputies reviewed the bus surveillance footage in coordination with the Hernando County School District Office of Safe Schools, Corely was arrested and charged with trespass on school grounds.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Corley initially got on the bus.