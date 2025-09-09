Florida man caught on bodycam video swinging machete at police officer at Walmart

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after swinging a machete at a Fort Pierce police officer inside a Walmart. Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a man walking through the store with a machete. Bodycam footage of the incident showed the suspect grabbing the machete and swinging it violently at an officer.



A Florida man was arrested after swinging a machete at a Fort Pierce police officer inside a Walmart along Okeechobee Boulevard, officials said.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said Lawrence Fountain, 33, was identified as the suspect. He was later arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disturbing the peace and petit theft.

READ: Illegal immigrants arrested after man struck in hit-and-run crash found dead inside mobile home: PCSO

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the Walmart, which is located at 5100 Okeechobee Boulevard in Fort Pierce, after 9 p.m. on August 30. They said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a man walking through the store with a machete.

Numerous people were seen leaving the store in a panic as officers arrived at the scene, investigators said. Witnesses were seen on bodycam footage identifying the suspect who was found at the store's exit.

Fountain was pushing a shopping cart with the machete placed in its upper compartment when officers found him. When officers tried to detain the suspect, however, Fountain grabbed the machete and swung it violently at an officer.

MORE: Sarasota's 'Sash and Sill' owner arrested for third time on two additional larceny charges

Bodycam video shows officers then forcing Fountain to the ground and causing the weapon to fall. After a brief struggle, officers restrained Fountain and took him into custody.

The police department learned after the incident that employees and customers were fearful after seeing the suspect openly carrying a machete in the store, which led to confusion and panic as customers rushed to evacuate.

Dig deeper:

The officer, who FPPD said the suspect swung at, sustained a laceration to his forearm during the incident. Officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect also had minor injuries after the incident. Authorities said he received medical attention and was cleared to be taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

CRIME: Half-naked Florida man hides in Pinellas Park teen’s bedroom closet after she met him online: Police

What they're saying:

"The Fort Pierce Police Department commends the quick actions and bravery of the responding officer, whose decisive response prevented further harm and ensured the safety of both the public and fellow officers," officials with FPPD said in a press release after the incident.

What you can do:

The investigation into this incident remains active, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is urged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at (772) 467-6800. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.