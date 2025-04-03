Florida man claiming to be ICE agent arrested after threatening to deport 2 Hispanic men: MCSO

The Brief A Florida man is accused of threatening to deport two Hispanic men while pretending to be an ICE agent. When deputies tracked José Juan Lopez down, they said he claimed to be the victim and that the two men threatened him with deportation. Lopez was arrested and charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement agent.



A Florida man is accused of pretending to be an ICE agent and threatening to deport two Hispanic men during a traffic stop.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, José Juan Lopez, 23, recently pulled over two Hispanic men and demanded their identification after telling them he was an ICE agent.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Lopez threatened to have the men deported if they did not comply.

The victims, according to MCSO, were suspicious of Lopez and drove off and called 911.

Dig deeper:

When deputies tracked Lopez down, they said he claimed to be the victim and that the two men threatened him with deportation.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

After further questioning, deputies arrested Lopez and charged him with impersonating a federal law enforcement agent.

Lopez has a prior arrest in Martin County which includes resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, child abuse, domestic battery and battery.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

