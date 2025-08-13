Florida man killed after pickup truck flips on I-4 in Polk County

The Brief A Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on I-4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning. The driver's pickup truck flipped on I-4 near memorial Boulevard. I-4's eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours after the crash Tuesday morning.



A Port Charlotte man was killed on I-4 in Polk County after his pickup truck flipped early Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Nathan Michael Quinn, 45, was identified as the driver who died.

What we know:

PCSO's traffic homicide unit said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, along I-4 near Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland. They said the Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-4 while it was dark with minimal lights on the highway.

Quinn was seen changing lanes several times when he lost control of the truck, according to deputies. That's when officials said he started to fishtail, entered the right shoulder and began spinning until the tires dug into the grass.

Pictured: The crash scene on I-4 early Tuesday morning. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the pickup truck then flipped back onto the eastbound lanes of I-4, where it eventually stopped.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, investigators said. No other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

Dig deeper:

Quinn wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which caused him to be thrown from the truck. The sheriff's office also said the truck wasn't equipped with airbags.

According to officials, the truck was registered to Local Plumbing LLC out of Port Charlotte. PCSO said the bed of the truck was loaded with a large amount of equipment and miscellaneous items, which spread across all three eastbound lanes of I-4.

I-4's eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours after the crash Tuesday morning.