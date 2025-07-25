Florida man used counterfeit credit cards to steal gas in 'large-scale' fraud operation: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County deputies say Rafael Cruz-Arencibia used counterfeit credit cards to purchase large amounts of diesel fuel. Investigators say a search of his car uncovered a tank in the trunk that could hold nearly 70 gallons of gas. Cruz-Arencibia faces a long list of charges and is being held in jail without bond.



A man faces charges in what Hernando County deputies call a "large-scale fuel theft" operation involving counterfeit credit cards.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Cruz-Arencibia, 36, used re-encoded gift cards with stolen banking information to purchase diesel fuel from gas stations.

Deputies arrested Cruz-Arencibia on July 11 on a long list of fraud-related charges, with jail records showing he bonded out the next day.

READ: Bradenton woman arrested for DUI after plowing into 2 buildings: Police

Investigators say a search warrant later uncovered counterfeit credit cards and a concealed tank in the trunk of Cruz-Arencibia’s 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, which could hold nearly 70 gallons of fuel.

According to HCSO, Cruz-Arencibia was able to transfer diesel fuel from the car’s gas tank to the concealed tank in the trunk without removing the nozzle.

The search of Cruz-Arencibia’s car led to another arrest on July 23, this time on charges of trafficking in or possession of counterfeit credit cards and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

Mugshot of Rafael Cruz-Arencibia. Courtesy: Hernando County Jail.

What's next:

Cruz-Arencibia is being held in the Hernando County Jail after a judge revoked his bond.