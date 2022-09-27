Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

When will Publix stores close?

According to Publix's store status website, three of its locations on barrier islands in Pinellas County will close Tuesday at 3 p.m., and will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

Publix Super Market at Island Village Shopping Center: 200 Island Way, Clearwater Beach

Publix Super Market at Dolphin Village Shopping Center: 4655 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach

Publix Super Market on Treasure Island: 111 104th Ave, Treasure Island

The site says stores in the following counties will close Tuesday at 6 p.m. and reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas (except for barrier island stores listed above)

Stores in the following counties will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. and reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

Highlands

Polk

To see the full map and list, and check the Publix store closest to you, visit the Publix store closures website by clicking here.