Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Preparing your hurricane kit

Grocery stores throughout the Tampa Bay area were packed with people Monday stocking up on last minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian.

TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

When will Publix stores close?

According to Publix's store status website, three of its locations on barrier islands in Pinellas County will close Tuesday at 3 p.m., and will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

  • Publix Super Market at Island Village Shopping Center: 200 Island Way, Clearwater Beach
  • Publix Super Market at Dolphin Village Shopping Center: 4655 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach
  • Publix Super Market on Treasure Island: 111 104th Ave, Treasure Island

Check your county's status: County by county: Tropical Storm Ian emergency information

The site says stores in the following counties will close Tuesday at 6 p.m. and reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas (except for barrier island stores listed above)

Stores in the following counties will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. and reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

  • Highlands
  • Polk

READ: How will Hurricane Ian impact the Tampa Bay area? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

To see the full map and list, and check the Publix store closest to you, visit the Publix store closures website