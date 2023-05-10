Florida reinstates Lake Wales city commissioner after jury acquittal

article

In October, a jury found Kristen Tieshia Fitzgerald not guilty in a jury trial after she was accused of threatening a boy with a gun. Fitzgerald was a Lake Wales commissioner at the time of her arrest.

Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis reinstated her, officially revoking his executive order from July 7, 2021, which suspended her from her position. According to City Manager James Slaton, Fitzgerald "full back pay and other allowances to which she would have been entitled during the suspension."

Daniel Krueger was elected to Seat 4 on the city commission on May 3, 2022. Fitzgerald will replace him, according to a statement. City officials have not provided additional details on how the transition will occur but said she was notified of the governor's decision.

Fitzgerald was elected in 2021 and had served about two months of her term before the arrest occurred.

The trial took place in October 2022.