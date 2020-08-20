Florida releases survey that that ranks COVID-vulnerability

article

The state of Florida has launched a new tool for residents to see just how safe they're being amid the pandemic.

It's called the "Florida Safe Survey," where residents answer a series of questions and get a rating from one to ten. It asks questions about personal health, living situations, how many people you're in contact with and if you wear a mask.

It also asks if residents are suffering mental health issues, like depression, and if they need help with food or health insurance.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete. Once you're done, the survey generates your "safe behavior score." The higher the number, the lower your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

However, state officials want to remind people the survey is not medical advice. If you get a good score, it doesn't mean you aren't able to contract the virus. It's more of a self audit to see how you're doing.

The survey can be found here.

