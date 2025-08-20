Florida restores the Kissimmee River — and nature came roaring back

The Brief Florida and federal agencies have restored 44 miles of the Kissimmee River to its natural winding path after decades as a straight flood-control canal. The nearly $1 billion project brought back wetlands, fish and birds — and may be helping reduce toxic algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee. Scientists say the restoration shows large-scale environmental fixes can work.



State and federal crews have finished a decades-long effort to undo one of Florida’s most damaging environmental projects: The straightening of the Kissimmee River.

What we know:

The work reconnected 40 miles of meandering river channel and revived 40,000 acres of wetlands that naturally filter pollution. Wildlife — from bass and sunfish to wading birds — has returned in large numbers within just a few years of reflooding.

Researchers believe the project is already limiting the size of toxic cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Okeechobee, although the problem hasn’t been eliminated.

Timeline:

1940s–1950s: Hurricanes cause widespread flooding in Central Florida.

1960s–1971: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers straightens the Kissimmee into a 56-mile canal, draining wetlands for flood control.

1970s–1990s: Development and agriculture expand in the floodplain, sending nutrient pollution into Lake Okeechobee.

Late 1990s: Lawmakers approve a joint state-federal plan to restore the river.

2021: Final canal sections filled in through a 44-mile stretch; water returned to historic channels.

2025: Scientists report strong recovery of vegetation, fish, and bird populations.

The backstory:

The Kissimmee River once twisted for more than 100 miles from Orlando to Lake Okeechobee, creating oxbows and wetlands that absorbed floodwaters and filtered nutrients.

In the 1960s, engineers cut a straight canal to control flooding, but it backfired — draining wetlands, fueling algae blooms and sending polluted water to both Florida coasts during heavy rains.

The ecological damage was so severe that lawmakers reversed course and committed to restoring the river’s natural flow.

By the numbers:

44 miles of restored river channel

40,000 acres of wetlands revived

2–3 years for native vegetation to regrow after reflooding

8/10 — Restoration progress rating from FAU scientist Amber Moore

What they're saying:

"There’s 40,000 acres of wetlands doing its part, like Mother Nature intended, to clean that water before it reaches Lake Okeechobee," said Amber Moore, an environmental scientist at Florida Atlantic University.

"We can restore Mother Nature — and Mother Nature knows so much more than we do," Moore said.

Why you should care:

This project is proof that large-scale environmental restoration is possible and that it can produce measurable benefits in just a few years.

It also serves as a model for future wetland and river restoration projects across Florida, which could help fight nutrient pollution and improve resilience to flooding.

What's next:

State and federal agencies will continue monitoring algae blooms, water quality and wildlife to track the project’s long-term impact.