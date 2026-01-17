Florida RV SuperShow rolls into Tampa for 41st year

The Brief The Florida RV SuperShow is a five-day event showcasing and displaying different RVs, accessories and having special guests speak during different times of the week. More than 1,300 different units are displayed all throughout the fairgrounds. The event has something for everyone, with trailers coming in different sizes and styles on display.



It’s a unique five-day experience at the Florida State Fairgrounds, and this weekend is your last chance to see what the RVing life is all about.

The backstory:



The Florida RV SuperShow has become a show-stopping staple in the Tampa area for more than 40 years.

"There's 27 football fields worth of RV on display here. And through five days, there's going to be 75,000 people that come through. So this is really great for us. Florida is an amazing state for us," TJ Paulin of Blue Compass RV said.

With more than 1,300 units on display at the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend, it goes to show just how much interest there is in this lifestyle.

What they're saying:

"It’s the freedom to travel, kind of come and go as you like. If you don't like your neighbors, you bring the slide-in rooms in and you're off on the road," Dave Kelly, executive director of the Florida RV Trade Association, said. "You know, what we're seeing is a lot of people that grew up with grandparents or parents that had RVs are now having families, and they're wanting those same experiences they had as a child, traveling with their families in their RVs. And so now we're seeing the average age of RVers coming down."

RVing is so popular, according to the RV Industry Association, more than 11 million households in the U.S. own an RV.

"Anything and everything. That's the industry, from the smallest trailers all the way up to, of course, the big multi-million-dollar buses are on the grounds here, and so there's an RV really for everyone," Kelly said.

Whether you’re looking to start off small, or travel in grand style, there’s something for everyone.

"Definitely go to a show, if not this one, one of our shows around the state. Because you can see everything in one place, it makes it very easy to shop, and if you have no idea at all about RVing, they're just a great place to find out and get information," Kelly said.

For more information on tickets and times, click here.