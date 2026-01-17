Bradenton hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested

The Brief A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he left the scene of a deadly crash after hitting a pedestrian crossing a road in Bradenton Friday evening. Javier Ochoa, 27, initially left the scene but later called law enforcement, according to BPD. Ochoa faces a charge of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.



A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he left the scene of a deadly crash after hitting a pedestrian crossing a road in Bradenton Friday evening.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Manatee Avenue and 21st Street East.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Police say a man in his 80s was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a motorcycle and then by another vehicle. He died at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Security guard arrested for killing ex-girlfriend inside Bradenton medical lab: Police

The motorcyclist, identified as Javier Ochoa, 27, initially left the scene but later called law enforcement, according to BPD.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Ochoa was arrested and faces a charge of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

What we don't know:

BPD says the pedestrian was a local, but officers have not been able to reach his next of kin at this time.