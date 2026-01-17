Bradenton hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested
BRADENTON, Fla. - A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he left the scene of a deadly crash after hitting a pedestrian crossing a road in Bradenton Friday evening.
What we know:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Manatee Avenue and 21st Street East.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
Police say a man in his 80s was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a motorcycle and then by another vehicle. He died at the scene.
The motorcyclist, identified as Javier Ochoa, 27, initially left the scene but later called law enforcement, according to BPD.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
Ochoa was arrested and faces a charge of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.
What we don't know:
BPD says the pedestrian was a local, but officers have not been able to reach his next of kin at this time.
