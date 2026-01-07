Florida State Fair debuts new foods for 2026
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida State Fair is right around the corner and that means new, unusual food combinations will be making their debut.
From Hawaiian street corn in a cup to hot honey jalapeño donuts to the seemingly tame candy grapes, the food at the fair is always a big draw.
2026 Florida State Fair Foods
America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea
A limited-edition collectible jar, filled with freshly brewed, sweet birthday cake flavored iced tea and topped with a festive cupcake, candy, and an American flag.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Birria Street Corn
Traditional Mexican Street corn topped with tender slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro, and house-made avocado cilantro lime salsa, finished with a fresh lime wedge.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Birria Street Taco Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with light consommé, mozzarella cheese, slow cooked birria meat, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Candy Grapes
Sweet green grapes dipped in a signature candy glaze and rolled in crushed treats—Jolly Rancher, Cotton Candy, or Sour Nerds. Served frozen.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Chimichurri Cheese Curds
Crispy, golden Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in a bright Argentinian style chimichurri made with parsley, garlic, oregano, and red wine vinegar.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake
Fresh-fried chocolate funnel cake topped with creamy cookie butter, rich chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog
A full mozzarella Korean corn dog rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake
Frozen cheesecake dipped in cookie butter and rolled in crushed Biscoff cookies.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
Fair-style Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, swiss, mustard, and fried pickle chips) rolled up and deep fried.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Deep-Fried Cheesecake Trio
Three bites (chocolate chip caramel, strawberry swirl, and plain) fried in funnel cake batter and topped with Ghirardelli sauces.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Dill Devil
A crisp whole dill pickle halved and cored, with a creamy cheese-based deviled filling, topped with red pepper flakes.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Dreamy Orangeade
Fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice blended with cane sugar and fruit cold brew tea, topped with vanilla coconut milk ice cream and coconut flakes.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake
Funnel cake drizzled with milk chocolate and pistachio cream, topped with crispy kataifi, pistachio butter, and crushed pistachios.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Flamin' Hot Elote Fries
Fresh-cut fries piled with corn, mayo, Parmesan, cilantro, and Tajín, finished with a crunchy layer of Flamin’ Hots.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Grilled Campfire S’more Sandwich
Golden grilled cheese stuffed with warm Nutella, toasted marshmallows, and crunchy graham crackers.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Hawaiian Street Corn in a Cup
Corn off the cob served with cooked ham, pineapple, mayonnaise, and spices.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Hot Honey Apple Fries
Granny Smith apple fries coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey, and topped with vanilla soft serve.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut
Fluffy yeast donut topped with whipped jalapeño cream cheese, bacon crumbles, jalapeño slices, and a drizzle of hot honey.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake
Cornbread-Tajin funnel cake topped with Mexican crema, corn kernels, Cotija cheese, and a Tajin dusting.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Nashville Hot Chicken Tots
Crispy golden tots piled with Nashville hot chicken, tangy pickles, fresh scallions, and a drizzle of creamy comeback sauce.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich
Two powdered-sugar funnel cakes filled with warm peanut butter and sweet jelly.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with Reese’s cups, graham crackers, and marshmallows, drizzled with caramel.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato
A hearty baked potato stuffed with tender Philly steak, melted cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Pierogi Platter
Five buttery potato-and-cheese pierogi served with tangy sauerkraut and a dollop of cool sour cream.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Reese's Pieces Donut Burger
Nutella donut burger stacked with Angus beef, cheese, bacon, chocolate peanut butter, vanilla icing, and Reese’s Pieces.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut
A Peachey’s Amish donut filled with homemade Bavarian cream, topped with scratch made caramel and sea salt flakes.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae
Vanilla ice cream layered with crumbled gluten-free sugar cookies and red-and-blue sprinkles, topped with whipped cream and a cookie half.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae
Garlic parmesan fries topped with sirloin steak, Cajun shrimp, creamy Alfredo with mushrooms, and garlic-cheesy croutons.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Sushi Corn Dog
A corn dog sliced to look like sushi, topped with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Served with chopsticks.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms in sesame sweet heat sauce, with Asian cabbage slaw, Sriracha mayo, and sweet heat pickles.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
Twisted Italiano
Italian sausage wrapped in homemade dough with marinated peppers and onions, baked golden, brushed with garlic butter, and dusted with Parmesan. Served on a stick with dunk‑ready, family‑recipe marinara.
Courtesy: Florida State Fair
What's next:
The Florida State Fair is Feb. 5 – 16, 2026, at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida State Fair.