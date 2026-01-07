Florida State Fair debuts new foods for 2026

The Brief The Florida State Fair is right around the corner and that means new, unusual food combinations will be making their debut. From Hawaiian street corn in a cup to hot honey jalapeño donuts to the seemingly tame candy grapes, the food at the fair is always a big draw. The Florida State Fair is Feb. 5 – 16, 2026, at the Florida State Fairgrounds.



The Florida State Fair is right around the corner and that means new, unusual food combinations will be making their debut.

From Hawaiian street corn in a cup to hot honey jalapeño donuts to the seemingly tame candy grapes, the food at the fair is always a big draw.

2026 Florida State Fair Foods

America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea

A limited-edition collectible jar, filled with freshly brewed, sweet birthday cake flavored iced tea and topped with a festive cupcake, candy, and an American flag.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Birria Street Corn

Traditional Mexican Street corn topped with tender slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro, and house-made avocado cilantro lime salsa, finished with a fresh lime wedge.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Birria Street Taco Pizza

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with light consommé, mozzarella cheese, slow cooked birria meat, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Candy Grapes

Sweet green grapes dipped in a signature candy glaze and rolled in crushed treats—Jolly Rancher, Cotton Candy, or Sour Nerds. Served frozen.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Chimichurri Cheese Curds

Crispy, golden Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in a bright Argentinian style chimichurri made with parsley, garlic, oregano, and red wine vinegar.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake

Fresh-fried chocolate funnel cake topped with creamy cookie butter, rich chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog

A full mozzarella Korean corn dog rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake

Frozen cheesecake dipped in cookie butter and rolled in crushed Biscoff cookies.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Deep Fried Cuban Burrito

Fair-style Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, swiss, mustard, and fried pickle chips) rolled up and deep fried.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Deep-Fried Cheesecake Trio

Three bites (chocolate chip caramel, strawberry swirl, and plain) fried in funnel cake batter and topped with Ghirardelli sauces.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Dill Devil

A crisp whole dill pickle halved and cored, with a creamy cheese-based deviled filling, topped with red pepper flakes.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Dreamy Orangeade

Fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice blended with cane sugar and fruit cold brew tea, topped with vanilla coconut milk ice cream and coconut flakes.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake

Funnel cake drizzled with milk chocolate and pistachio cream, topped with crispy kataifi, pistachio butter, and crushed pistachios.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Flamin' Hot Elote Fries

Fresh-cut fries piled with corn, mayo, Parmesan, cilantro, and Tajín, finished with a crunchy layer of Flamin’ Hots.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Grilled Campfire S’more Sandwich

Golden grilled cheese stuffed with warm Nutella, toasted marshmallows, and crunchy graham crackers.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Hawaiian Street Corn in a Cup

Corn off the cob served with cooked ham, pineapple, mayonnaise, and spices.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Hot Honey Apple Fries

Granny Smith apple fries coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey, and topped with vanilla soft serve.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut

Fluffy yeast donut topped with whipped jalapeño cream cheese, bacon crumbles, jalapeño slices, and a drizzle of hot honey.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake

Cornbread-Tajin funnel cake topped with Mexican crema, corn kernels, Cotija cheese, and a Tajin dusting.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots

Crispy golden tots piled with Nashville hot chicken, tangy pickles, fresh scallions, and a drizzle of creamy comeback sauce.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich

Two powdered-sugar funnel cakes filled with warm peanut butter and sweet jelly.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla

Quesadilla stuffed with Reese’s cups, graham crackers, and marshmallows, drizzled with caramel.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato

A hearty baked potato stuffed with tender Philly steak, melted cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Pierogi Platter

Five buttery potato-and-cheese pierogi served with tangy sauerkraut and a dollop of cool sour cream.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Reese's Pieces Donut Burger

Nutella donut burger stacked with Angus beef, cheese, bacon, chocolate peanut butter, vanilla icing, and Reese’s Pieces.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut

A Peachey’s Amish donut filled with homemade Bavarian cream, topped with scratch made caramel and sea salt flakes.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae

Vanilla ice cream layered with crumbled gluten-free sugar cookies and red-and-blue sprinkles, topped with whipped cream and a cookie half.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae

Garlic parmesan fries topped with sirloin steak, Cajun shrimp, creamy Alfredo with mushrooms, and garlic-cheesy croutons.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Sushi Corn Dog

A corn dog sliced to look like sushi, topped with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Served with chopsticks.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker

Crispy fried oyster mushrooms in sesame sweet heat sauce, with Asian cabbage slaw, Sriracha mayo, and sweet heat pickles.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Twisted Italiano

Italian sausage wrapped in homemade dough with marinated peppers and onions, baked golden, brushed with garlic butter, and dusted with Parmesan. Served on a stick with dunk‑ready, family‑recipe marinara.

Courtesy: Florida State Fair

What's next:

The Florida State Fair is Feb. 5 – 16, 2026, at the Florida State Fairgrounds.