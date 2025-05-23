Florida state parks gain new protections after DeSantis signs ‘State Land Management’ bill into law

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 209, the "State Land Management" bill, into law on Thursday. It will give Florida's almost 200 state parks more protections that will help prevent development. The bill was the product of controversy last year, after they said a whistleblower brought attention to possible plans to allow development at several state parks.



Almost 200 parks across Florida will now have more protections. Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 209, the "State Land Management" bill, into law on Thursday.

The Legislature approved the bill, which aims to prevent development in state parks, unanimously.

What they're saying:

"The idea of putting golf courses and mega-hotels in our state parks, as Floridians, we're just not going to stand for it," Rep. Lindsay Cross said.

The new law will require public hearings for all updated conservation and non-conservation land management plans.

"Just strengthening the policy in the bill that would require for there to be public facing processes," Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

The backstory:

State lawmakers said this bill was the product of controversy last year, after they said a whistleblower brought attention to possible plans to allow development at several state parks. The proposals included things like pickleball courts and a hotel.

However, earlier this month, DeSantis was asked if he would sign the bill into law, to which he said yes. The bill received strong support from residents around the state and state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"I do think the environment continues to be one of those topics that can build bridges," Eskamani said. "And oftentimes, it's not red versus blue. It's people versus corporations."

The bill was also met with loud support from residents across the state.

Dig deeper:

State lawmakers say the new law also outlines things you can and cannot do on state park land.

"Things like hiking, bird watching, really more passive recreation, things that doesn't require the creation of a pickleball court or a golf course that uses lots of fertilizer and water," Cross said. "Those really nature-based activities. And then, it outlines some of the that things that you can't do, such as golf courses or tennis or pickleball courts there. It also limits the type of lodging that we can have."

What's next:

State leaders said this new legislation sends the message that this land isn't for sale. Some lawmakers said this is just a step in a long-term effort to protect the environment.

The new law takes effect on July 1.

