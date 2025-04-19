Florida State resuming classes on Monday, just days after tragic shooting on campus

The Brief Florida State University President Richard McCullough announced on Saturday that classes will be resuming on Monday. This announcement came just days after the horrific shooting that killed two people and injured six others.



Florida State students will be heading back to class just days after the horrific shooting that killed two people and injured six others.

University President Richard McCullough announced that classes will resume on Monday while acknowledging the recent tragic events in a post on X on Saturday morning.

The backstory:

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire on the Florida State campus.

The two people that died were identified as 57-year-old Robert Morales and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba.

Authorities confirmed that Morales had been working in FSU's dining services department for the past nine years.

At the end of McCullough's post on X, he urged students to use the counseling services at school.

What they're saying:

"Students who need mental health support should reach out to our Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255)," he wrote. "In addition, the Victim Advocate Program provides free, confidential, and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu."

Information for this story was provided by Florida State University President Richard McCullough.

