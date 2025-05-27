Florida swimmer startled by shark at Panama City Beach: 'You're fine!'

The Brief A shark was caught on camera swimming near a woman at Panama City Beach. Video from the tour operator, Flippin’ Awesome Adventures, shows the swimmer shouting as she tried to get away from the shark. The shark appeared to be a blacktip.



A shark was spotted at Panama City Beach swimming near a startled swimmer.

The backstory:

Footage from the tour operator, Flippin’ Awesome Adventures, shows a woman shouting in the water as the shark swims near her.

"You’re fine, you’re fine," the person filming shouts reassuringly.

The source wrote on Instagram that the shark "looked like a blacktip, one of our common coastal species."

What they're saying:

"Remember: this is their home. The Gulf is home to lots of shark species, and humans…We’re definitely not on the menu," they said.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, blacktip sharks are in the Atlantic during their seasonal migration and range from Massachusetts to Brazil, but their center of abundance is in the Gulf and Caribbean Sea.