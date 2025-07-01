Florida teen threatens to shoot up McDonald's over wrong order: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies say Dayton Schaffer, 18, made threatening phone calls to a McDonald's restaurant over a $5 meal deal that was "messed up." Schaffer admitted to making the calls, according to deputies, but claimed the threats were a joke. He faces charges of false report concerning the use of a firearm against persons and misuse of a 2-way communication device.



An 18-year-old apparently wasn't "lovin' it" when he received his McDonald's order, with Polk County deputies saying he called the fast food restaurant multiple times, threatening to shoot it up.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the manager of a McDonald's in the North Lakeland area received three phone calls from someone saying his order was messed up, and he was going to shoot up the restaurant.

Detectives tracked down Dayton Schaffer, 18, who they say admitted to making the calls because his $5 meal deal was wrong. The sheriff's office also says Schaffer claimed the threats were a joke.

Mugshot of Dayton Schaffer. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Schaffer faces charges of false report concerning the use of a firearm against persons and misuse of a 2-way communication device.