Florida to lower vaccination age to 40 starting Monday; open to all adults on April 5

Soon, all Floridians who are at least 18 years or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

First, those are at least 40 years of age will be able to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 29, the governor announced on Twitter. Then, he said, on the following Monday, all who are least 18 years old will be eligible.

This week, recent data from the state health department showed a seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations for people 65 and older in Florida is 100 fewer now compared to the beginning of February.

"The reason for the declining hospitalization and death trend is because two-thirds of Florida's elderly population has been vaccinated," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, an infectious disease researcher and public health professor at the University of South Florida.

On Monday, the vaccine eligibility age was lowered to 50.