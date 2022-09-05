Florida troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco bicyclist, leaving him seriously injured

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled after colliding with a bicyclist in Pasco County.

The crash occurred Saturday around 10:17 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle, identified as a gray Nissan Altima, was headed west on Lake Patience Road in Land O' Lakes.

Meanwhile, a bicyclist, a 55-year-old man from Hudson, was also traveling west when the driver crashed into him near the American Plaza Boulevard intersection.

Troopers said the driver fled in their vehicle, but a passenger side mirror was left behind at the crash scene. They said they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle as a gray Nissan Altima.

READ: Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

The bicyclist had serious injuries following the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts or identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-874-8477.